Weather warning posted for parts of Dakotas, Minnesota

A powerful spring storm is generating winter-like weather conditions in the Dakotas and northwestern Minnesota with record snowfall and heavy winds. The Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota closed Thursday morning as crews working to clear a runway. The National Weather Service said more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow that fell in Rapid City Wednesday broke an old record for the date of 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) set in 1927. Pennington County Administrative Offices and the 7th Circuit Court in South Dakota were closed Thursday as the snow continued to fall. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for the Dakotas and northwestern Minnesota through Friday.