Winona County resident dies from COVID-19

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The first death from COVID-19 is reported in Winona County.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the death yesterday according to the City of Winona's COVID-19 information page on Facebook.

Citing privacy rules, no other details were released.

Winona Mayor Mark Peterson said in the post, "Our hearts and thoughts go out to their family, friends and loved ones."

The post also said residents should do what they can to limit the spread of the virus such as staying at home unless there's an essential need to travel and social distancing.

“We are using every city resource and tool available to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said City Manager Steve Sarvi.