Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow to 1,730

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin has cracked 1,700 while 31 people have died.

The state Department of Health Services reported Thursday that there have also been 461 people hospitalized to date. That is 27% of all confirmed cases.

There are now 1,730 cases in Wisconsin.

Andrea Palm, secretary of the health agency, also clarified her earlier announcement that models showed by April 8 that 22,000 people could be infected and up to 1,500 could die.

She says that was how many would ultimately die, not deaths by that date.

The model was also generated before Gov. Tony Evers' order for people to stay at home.

The figures from the state also show that 20,317 people have tested negative for the virus.

These are the number of cases as of Thursday afternoon for counties in Western Wisconsin. Trempealeau County is now on the list after it reported its first case.