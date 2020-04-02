Wisconsin doctor, husband targeted and killed, police say

University of Wisconsin-Madison police investigators are working to determine why a respected physician and her husband were targeted and killed. The bodies of 52-year-old Dr. Beth Potter and her 57-year-old husband, Robin Carre, were found by a jogger Tuesday morning in the UW Arboretum, a research and popular recreational area of more than 1,200 acres of forests and prairies. Potter and Carre died from “homicidal related trauma,” according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities have not disclosed the manner of their deaths. But UW police have said the deaths were not a random act. Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the university and Carre was an independent educational consultant.