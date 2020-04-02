Wisconsin regents OK new Green Bay chancellor

The University of Wisconsin System regents have promoted UW-Green Bay Provost Michael Alexander to chancellor. He will replace Gary Miller, who resigned in October to become president of the University of Akron in Ohio. Alexander will take over on May 1. He has served as UW-Green Bay’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs since July 2019. He has previously served as director of the School of Music at the University of Northern Colorado and a music professor at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. He’ll make $250,000 a year as UW-Green Bay’s chancellor.