5 p.m. deadline today: Here’s how to request an absentee ballot

Last updated today at 11:27 am
(WKOW) -- Today, April 3, is the last day to request an absentee ballot to vote in the April 7 Wisconsin election. The deadline is at 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots can only be requested by those who had previously registered to vote.

  • Request your absentee ballot online at https://myvote.wi.gov
  • Video: How to Request an Absentee Ballot in MyVote
  • You must be registered to vote to request an absentee ballot. 
  • The deadlines to register online or by mail have now passed.
  • Voters who need to register may do so if they vote in-person absentee at their municipal clerk's office until the Friday before the election or on Election Day at the polling place.

On April 2, a federal court has issued an order related to absentee ballots for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary.  The Court ordered the following:

1)    The deadline for receipt of absentee ballot requests at https://myvote.wi.gov or by mail, fax or email (and if deemed administratively feasible in the sole discretion of the WEC Administrator, online) is extended to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020.  

2)    The deadline for voters to return their absentee ballots is extended to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.  The Court specifically did not add a requirement for a postmarked-by deadline as long as the ballot is returned by the new deadline.

3)    A witness signature on the absentee ballot certificate envelope is not required if the absentee voter provides a written affirmation or other statement that they were unable to safely obtain a witness certification despite reasonable attempts to do so, provided the ballot is otherwise valid.

WXOW Staff

