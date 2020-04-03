5 p.m. deadline today: Here’s how to request an absentee ballot

(WKOW) -- Today, April 3, is the last day to request an absentee ballot to vote in the April 7 Wisconsin election. The deadline is at 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots can only be requested by those who had previously registered to vote.

Request your absentee ballot online at https://myvote.wi.gov

Video: How to Request an Absentee Ballot in MyVote

The deadlines to register online or by mail have now passed.

Voters who need to register may do so if they vote in-person absentee at their municipal clerk's office until the Friday before the election or on Election Day at the polling place.

On April 2, a federal court has issued an order related to absentee ballots for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary. The Court ordered the following:

1) The deadline for receipt of absentee ballot requests at https://myvote.wi.gov or by mail, fax or email (and if deemed administratively feasible in the sole discretion of the WEC Administrator, online) is extended to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020.

2) The deadline for voters to return their absentee ballots is extended to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. The Court specifically did not add a requirement for a postmarked-by deadline as long as the ballot is returned by the new deadline.

3) A witness signature on the absentee ballot certificate envelope is not required if the absentee voter provides a written affirmation or other statement that they were unable to safely obtain a witness certification despite reasonable attempts to do so, provided the ballot is otherwise valid.