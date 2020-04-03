5 p.m. deadline today: Here’s how to request an absentee ballot

5 p.m. deadline today: Here’s how to request an absentee ballotUpdated
(WKOW) -- Today, April 3, is the last day to request an absentee ballot to vote in the April 7 Wisconsin election. The deadline is at 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots can only be requested by those who had previously registered to vote.
- Request your absentee ballot online at https://myvote.wi.gov
- Video: How to Request an Absentee Ballot in MyVote
- You must be registered to vote to request an absentee ballot.
- The deadlines to register online or by mail have now passed.
- Voters who need to register may do so if they vote in-person absentee at their municipal clerk's office until the Friday before the election or on Election Day at the polling place.
On April 2, a federal court has issued an order related to absentee ballots for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary. The Court ordered the following:
1) The deadline for receipt of absentee ballot requests at https://myvote.wi.gov or by mail, fax or email (and if deemed administratively feasible in the sole discretion of the WEC Administrator, online) is extended to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020.
2) The deadline for voters to return their absentee ballots is extended to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. The Court specifically did not add a requirement for a postmarked-by deadline as long as the ballot is returned by the new deadline.
3) A witness signature on the absentee ballot certificate envelope is not required if the absentee voter provides a written affirmation or other statement that they were unable to safely obtain a witness certification despite reasonable attempts to do so, provided the ballot is otherwise valid.