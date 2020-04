Another 85 Iowa residents test positive for coronavirus

The number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus soared by 85, bringing the total number of cases in the state to nearly 700. The Department of Public Health announced Friday that the latest cases were scattered through 31 counties, from Lyon County in the state’s northwest corner to Van Buren County in southeast Iowa. Polk County had 13 cases and Linn County had 14. The statewide total rose to 699 cases. No additional deaths were reported in Iowa.