Arrest made in slaying of Wisconsin doctor, husband

Police say an arrest has been made in the slaying of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband whose bodies were found in the school’s arboretum. A statement from university police Friday did not provide any additional information about the arrest in the deaths of 52-year-old Dr. Beth Potter and 57-year-old Robin Carre, but authorities were expected to release more information later in the day. Potter and Carre were found dead Tuesday in the University of Wisconsin arboretum, several miles from the Madison campus. The Dane County Medical Examiner says the couple died of “homicidal violence,” but authorities have not explained further except to say they believe the two were targeted.