BREAKING: Evers calls special session delaying election, handle all ballots by mail

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order early Friday afternoon calling for a special session to delay the April 7 election.

He's calling the session for 4 pm Saturday.

The governor is asking the legislature to allow an all-mail election, to send a ballot to every registered voter who hasn't already requested one by May 19, and to extend the time for those ballots to be received to May 26.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.