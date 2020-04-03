City of La Crosse sets up resource page

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To help better inform residents during the COVID-19 conference, the City of La Crosse has created a community resource web page.

The page is found here.

There are several sections on the page including:

Housing and Utility Support

Food and Basic Needs Support

Employment, Personal Finances Support

Mental Health Support

Transportation Support

Staying Safe during COVID-19

There's also information on volunteer opportunities in the city.

People can find contact information for programs such as Meals for Wheels, meals from the La Crosse School District, as well as support for child and parenting issues.

For those in need of transportation, there are details on the city's MTU service along with the La Crosse Count Minibus and other county transportation resources.