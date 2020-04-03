City officials and first-responders discuss COVID-19 safety

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday, La Crosse City Officials, Police and Fire discussed how the public could remain safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Tim Kabat said public playgrounds, skateparks, and basketball courts are closed until further notice.

Governor Tony Evers said it is okay for people to go outside, but as long as people do not gather in large groups and practicing social distancing.

La Crosse Fire Officials will have a presence at Logan and Central High Schools as well as the La Crosse Center. Fire and Police said they will respond to calls as usual but will wear personal protective equipment like gloves and face masks.

First-responders said they would wear PPE when responding to calls to help stop the spread and protect others.

Mayor Tim Kabat encouraged the public to visit the City Of La Crosse's website. There is a link on the site that includes information about employment, business opportunities, childcare, and more.

"The City of La Crosse is very resource-rich," Kabat said. "My staff and I wanted to be able to have one place where people can find help, especially through all the uncertainty."

Governor Tony Evers has implemented the statewide Resilient Wisconsin Initiative, where people can find additional resources.