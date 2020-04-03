Commission seeks clarity on absentees for Wisconsin election

The Wisconsin Election Commission says a federal judge who ordered an extension for absentee voting in Tuesday’s election should ensure that no results are reported until all absentee ballots are in. The election has been roiled by fears of the coronavirus, with many municipalities saying they won’t be able to staff polling locations. U.S. District Judge William Conley on Thursday rejected lawsuits seeking to postpone the election, but gave voters until April 13 to return absentee ballots. The state election commission wants Conley to clarify his order so that no returns are announced until April 13.