Court hopefuls push through coronavirus to Election Day

Wisconsin voters are about to choose the next state Supreme Court justice. Incumbent conservative Justice Dan Kelly and liberal challenger Jill Karofsky will square off in Tuesday’s spring election despite the coronavirus crisis. A host of states have postponed their spring elections to protect voters and poll workers from the virus but Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers have decided to keep Wisconsin’s contest on track. Kelly and Karofsky have made major changes to their tactics in the face of social distancing, canceling in-person appearances and turning to television and social media to get their messages out.