COVID-19 woes: Fargo medical marijuana dispensary shut down

A medical marijuana dispensary that opened in North Dakota’s largest city a year ago was shut down Friday because of slow sales and regulatory delays due to the coronavirus. New York-based Acreage Holdings said it’s temporarily closing The Botanist in Fargo and one of its dispensaries in Maryland because of the “significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors that have greatly shifted the cannabis landscape.” The state Medical Marijuana Division Director was informed about the move about 20 minutes before the Fargo dispensary was set to open Friday. Division director Jason Wahl says no employees at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.