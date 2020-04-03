Firefighter injured battling downtown blaze in Fort Dodge

One firefighter was injured and apartment residents were forced from their homes by a fire that heavily damaged one building and damaged an adjacent structure in downtown Fort Dodge. The fire at the two-story brick building was reported around 9:55 a.m. Thursday. The Messenger reports that fire crews soon determined that flames from that building were entering windows in the adjacent three-story structure with apartments, so they took hoses into both. The smaller building eventually was declared a total loss. Officials say the adjacent building was damaged but saved. The injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released.