Focusing on family safety with more kids at home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - April is child abuse prevention awareness month. Throughout the month, News 19 Daybreak will take a look at ways the Family and Children's Center keeps the focus on that prevention as more kids are at home.

The center’s executive director, Tita Yutuc, said that despite the “Safer at Home” order in Wisconsin, the home isn’t always a safe place for kids. The stress and uncertainty of jobs or finance could add to the concern, possibly even creating a rise in child abuse cases.

The Family & Children’s Center reports that this past year La Crosse County had over 1,400 reported cases of abuse. They add that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be the victims of sexual abuse by the age of 18.

The center provided some tips to keep kids safe:

1. Update the house rules to reflect children being home more and change or create new rules that reflect this new reality. These should include things like which areas of the house are off-limits (basements, attics, etc.), rules around closed doors (no uninterruptible time when multiple people are in a room together), as well as bathroom privacy.

2. Focus on group activities and keeping everyone together as much as possible. Use homeschooling as a chance to create a formal schedule that limits isolation as much as possible and stick to it. Activities that can be fun to share include cooking, cleaning, drawing and coloring, watching movies, and exercising. While this may be easier during the day, remember that fun activities like living-room camping at night can help keep family together during bedtime as well.

3. Revisit your online safety rules and ensure that children know what not to share online.

4. Keep the lines of communication open with children. A quick lesson in proper handwashing can turn into a chat about body safety, or any topic that contributes to meaningful discussion together. These conversations help build a sense of trust, safety, and reliance in children.

The Family & Children’s Center urges anyone feeling added stress to reach out. Outpatient Counselors can be reached by calling 608-785-0001, and they can meet virtually.