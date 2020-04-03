Health department agrees with new store regulations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Public Health Director Jen Rombalski says she agrees with recent shopping restrictions set in place by Menards and Target and that the county is working with other stores to do the same.

Menards released the following statement to WQOW News 18:

“We are no longer able to allow children under the age of 16, nor pets, in any of our stores due to the COVID-19 crisis. We started doing temperature checks at Eau Claire West as customers and employees enter the store. We’ll start doing temperature checks in all of our stores as soon as we can get thermometers to them.”

On Thursday, Target announced that they will start limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside their stores based on square footage and to ensure customers abide by social distancing rules.

"We don't want to see younger children in the store with their parents or their guardians for obvious reasons," Rombalski said at the Friday media briefing. "We don't want to see them have the potential to be exposed to COVID19. So I think these are definitely wonderful practices that we're seeing from these stores and I would encourage that to continue."

Rombalski also said these rules will help protect essential grocery and department store workers from getting exposed to customers who might not know they have the virus.

The health department is working on new tools that will help other stores in La Crosse County roll out similar regulations.