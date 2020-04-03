Boys Basketball contenders (small schools) for next season: Part 2 of my conversation with Mark Miller



In part 2 of my conversation with longtime boys basketball reporter Mark Miller we look ahead to next season, focusing on the smaller schools in the La Crosse area starting with the Coulee Conference.

"I think the Coulee was a fairly young league this year. I think there are a number of teams within that league that could emerge next year. Black River Falls had two underclassmen that had all-conference recognition in Trey Cowley and Mike Roou," Miller said.

"I think they're going to have a fine season. West Salem is the defending champ and they bring back Jack Hehli."

"I think Onalaska Luther, despite the fact they lose some starters, also bring back one of the better players we haven't talked about Isaiah Loersch. At 6'7" he's a very mobile player and has very good length and size around the basket. Like a lot of big guys, he's got to get stronger and put on some strength on his long frame but between Loersch and Isaiah Schwichtenberg, Luther has a pretty good base to build around."

" So I look at Black River Falls, Luther, maybe West Salem as the team right now on paper that are going to be pretty good in the Coulee Conference," said Miller.

We had Blair-Taylor and Bangor matched up a couple of times this year. They played a real tight one in the Sectional semifinals won by Blair-Taylor. So I asked Mark, "how do those two teams come back next year and make another run?"

"They're both really good programs to start with. They have very good coaches and very good youth programs. They seem to be at the top of their conferences every year. So the fact they played in the Sectional semifinals the last two years is not a surprise. Each school has won one of those games. I would look for that to probably happen again next year despite the fact Bangor loses Grant Manke. Zane Langrehr is back and he's another player who can play at the collegiate level. He's 6'2", 6'3' and can handle the ball and shoot it from the perimeter and pass the ball."

"(Matt) Waldera is an interesting prospect as well over at Blair-Taylor because he can handle the ball at an exceptional level. He can shoot it from the perimeter and he can also put the ball on the floor and get to the basket."

Miller has been covering boys basketball in Wisconsin since 1981 and currently writes for wissports.net and Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.