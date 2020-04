Marquette hires Justin Gainey as associate head coach

Former Marquette director of operations Justin Gainey is returning to the Golden Eagles’ staff as associate head coach. Gainey worked for Steve Wojciechowski at Marquette from 2014-17 before spending one year as an assistant coach at Santa Clara and the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Arizona. Former Marquette associate head coach Stan Johnson left to become head coach at Loyola Marymount two weeks ago. Gainey played point guard at North Carolina State from 1996-200 and was a team captain.