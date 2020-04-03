Mega Millions change means jackpots will be big, not massive

Winning a Mega Millions lottery prize worth hundreds of millions of dollars was always a long shot, but soon it will be nearly impossible. The group the oversees the lottery game announced Friday it was following the lead of Powerball, the other national lottery game, and reducing its future jackpots. Blame both decisions on the new coronavirus, which has kept people at home and away from spots where they typically buy lottery tickets. People still have a shot at the current $121 million jackpot, but once there is a winner there won’t be a guaranteed minimum prize. The starting jackpots and rate of increase will be determined based on sales and interest rates.