Minnesota governor rolls out COVID-19 data dashboard website

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota has rolled out a new COVID-19 dashboard as a one-stop shop for residents to see the latest data on how the state is responding to the pandemic as well as information on how to protect themselves.

The website includes data on available ventilators, intensive care beds, personal protective equipment and testing.

The state is expecting a surge in cases in the coming weeks.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state's death toll from the pandemic rose by four to 22 on Friday.

The state's confirmed infection count rose by 47 to 789.