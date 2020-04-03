Minnesota health officials report 22 COVID-19 deaths, 86 hospitalized

(WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that four more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing the state death toll to 22.

MDH said that to date, 789 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and of those who tested positive, 410 no longer need to be isolated.

The Department said about 24,227 tests have been completed in Minnesota. It breaks down to 8,682 tests from the MDH Public Health Lab and 15,545 tests done by external labs.

As of Friday morning, 86 people are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 40 are in the ICU.

Health officials have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Health officials said 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Winona County. On Thursday, the first COVID-19 related death was reported in Winona County.

Fillmore County is reporting nine cases, with Wabasha having six.

MDH said about 32 percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state were likely exposed through community transmission. Another 22 percent were from a known exposure to a case.