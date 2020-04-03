WATCH 1:30 pm: Gov. Evers gives COVID-19 update, followed at 2:30 by La Crosse Co. Health Department

News app viewers can watch here

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has scheduled a 1:30 pm news conference where he'll give an update on the latest efforts by the state on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will also speak about a special session he's calling on Saturday to take up changes to the April 7 election. The governor is asking the legislature to allow an all-mail election, to send a ballot to every registered voter who hasn't already requested one by May 19, and to extend the time for those ballots to be received to May 26.

The La Crosse County Health Department provides a 2:30 pm briefing to the media about efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, the department said there were two new cases of COVID-19 in the county. One of those was a man who required hospitalization for treatment.

