WATCH 1:30 pm: Gov. Evers gives COVID-19 update, followed at 2:30 by La Crosse Co. Health Department

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has scheduled a 1:30 pm news conference where he'll give an update on the latest efforts by the state on the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is likely he'll also speak about the details surrounding the upcoming April 7 election.

The La Crosse County Health Department provides a 2:30 pm briefing to the media about efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, the department said there were two new cases of COVID-19 in the county. One of those was a man who required hospitalization for treatment.

