Monroe County adds two more cases; All unrelated

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two additional cases of COVID-19 are reported Friday in Monroe County.

Kayleigh Day, the Community Health Educator for the Monroe County Health Department, said that now brings the total number of cases to five.

She said none of the cases are related.

The two new cases involve a woman in her 20s who had mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

In the second case, a man in his 60s also developed mild symptoms.

No other details were made available by the department.

To date, there have been 248 negative test results according to the health department.