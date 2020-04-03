River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Wabasha.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 2:15 AM Friday the stage was 13.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 13.9 feet by

Thursday. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and

Stockholm may experience flooding.

