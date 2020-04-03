Stocks hold steady after dismal jobs report; energy climbs

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

Stocks are holding relatively steady in early trading on Wall Street after the government reported that more than 700,000 jobs were lost last month.

The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq were all close to flat in early trading.

Businesses have shut down across the country and the world as people stay home in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, and investors were fully expecting to see such dismal jobs numbers.

The price of oil continued to rise, which helped to give a boost to energy stocks. European and Asian stocks were down.