Target to limit the number of guests

(WXOW) - Starting Saturday, Target will be limiting the total number of people in their stores.

In a statement on their website they said this to help with social distancing:

It’s important that our guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably. So beginning April 4, Target will actively monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside based on the store’s specific square footage. If metering is needed, a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently. It’s another step to encourage social distancing, on top of the signage, floor decals and audio messages already in place at our stores

Target also says they will be supplying their workers with disposable gloves and masks in the coming weeks.

Their full statement can be found here.