Teenager allegedly threatened with jail over COVID-19 posts

A 16-year-old Wisconsin high school sophomore who had symptoms of the coronavirus and posted about it on social media was ordered by a sheriff’s deputy to delete the posts and threatened with being taken to jail. That’s according to her attorney who on Friday asked the Westfield School District administrator and Marquette County sheriff for an apology. They did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The girl also wants to be able to post her messages again without fear of being arrested. Tests showed she did not have COVID-19.