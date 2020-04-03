The Latest: Queen to address nation in rare public video

By The Associated Press

TOP OF THE HOUR:

LONDON - Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has recorded an address to the nation and the Commonwealth about the coronavirus pandemic.

The palace says the message was recorded at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast on Sunday.

The 93-year-old British head of state has been at her castle home west of London. She relocated from Buckingham Palace because of the outbreak.

Apart from her annual Christmas Day message, the queen has made only a handful of special broadcasts at critical moments of her 68-year-reign. She made special broadcasts during the 1991 Gulf War and after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

MOSCOW - The Russian military is sending planeloads of medical experts and equipment to Serbia to help it fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Russia has maintained close political and economic ties with Serbia and provided it with weapons in the past. The Russian Defense Ministry said 11 military cargo planes will deliver eight medical teams complete with equipment, disinfection experts and gear.

The move follows last month's deployment of a similar Russian coronavirus task force to Italy and the delivery of medical supplies to the United States on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump hailed Russia's move as "very nice."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the U.S. paid for half of the medical supplies. The other half of the cost was sponsored by Russia's state investment fund.

Russian officials have angrily rejected claims that the Kremlin was seeking political gains by providing medical aid to Italy and other countries.

Russia in February provided medical aid to China and later dispatched assistance to Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and various ex-Soviet nations.

ATHENS, Greece - Greek police have issued fines for more than 17,000 violations of Greece's lockdown measures since they came into effect nearly two weeks ago.

Police say they have issued 17,358 fines for people breaking the new restrictions on leaving home, since the lockdown began on March 23.

Under the regulations, people are allowed out only for specific reasons. A self-declaration either on paper or sent via phone text message is required as proof of the reason for leaving home. Violations are punishable by a 150 euro ($163) fine.

Government officials have said they are considering further tightening restrictions to potentially impose distance or time restrictions.

Authorities are particularly concerned that many people might try to head to the countryside or gather in large groups as Easter approaches and the weather improves.

VATICAN CITY - The Vatican has extended its containment measures until April 13 to be in line with the Italian government's national lockdown.

The independent Vatican City State has said it has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents in the walled independent country. None of the infected had contact with Pope Francis or his closest aides.

April 13th is locally known as "Little Easter, and is both an official Italian and Vatican holiday. Thousands of people normally would go to St. Peter's Square to receive the pope's blessing that day.

But Vatican City, the square and its museums have already been shut to the public due to virus-containment measures. The Italian government and health authorities have said any easing of the lockdown measures after April 13 would be gradual and likely stretch out over weeks.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin says regional authorities across the country should be given freedom to decide what steps need to be taken to counter the spread of the new coronavirus.

Putin on Thursday ordered most Russians off work until the end of the month as part of a partial economic shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Putin said essential industries should keep operating.

Putin on a conference call with presidential Security Council members said widely varying conditions across Russia warrant individual responses in the regions. He emphasized the economic situation is difficult so directives should not undermine economic activities.

Putin pointed at the Altai region in southeastern Siberia and some other areas that so far haven't reported any coronavirus cases. He said it makes no sense at this point to order a nationwide shutdown. The Russian leader has also replaced several provincial governors.

Russia reported 4,149 cases of the new coronavirus on Friday.

AMSTERDAM - Amsterdam is banning boats from its central canals beginning Sunday as authorities fear warm spring weather will lead to overcrowding on the historic waterways.

The city says recreational boats will be barred from its horse-shoe shaped web of inner-city waterways and canals in the famed red light district. It comes amid fears of breaches of social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

Owners caught flouting the ban face a 390 euro ($420) fine. Many people in and around the city own small boats that they use to cruise through the canals.

Only boats that use the canals for professional purposes will be allowed to operate.

Entrance to famed Vondel Park also will be restricted and the park will be closed altogether if it becomes too busy.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has urged people to stay home even as the country experiences its first warm weekend of the year. Local mayors have been given power to close areas such as beaches and parks to prevent large gatherings of people.

The Netherlands is not in a full lockdown, but bars, restaurants, museums, schools and universities are closed and the government is urging people to stay home and practice social distancing.

The country's public health institute on Friday reported 148 new deaths in the outbreak, bringing the Dutch death toll to 1,487.

TOKYO - Japanese families demonstrating need will receive cash handouts of 300,000 yen ($2,800) to help get through the economic woes caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga says an emergency financial package will be announced next week. It is expected to include cash help and aid for small businesses.

There is no lockdown in Japan but people have been asked to stay home. Tourism has nose-dived and concerts have been canceled.

BANGKOK - Thailand's famous resort island of Phuket has ordered all its hotels to close to combat the spread of COVID-19. The island attracts more than 10 million visitors a year.

The shutdown order from the Phuket provincial Communicable Disease Committee becomes effective Saturday.

Hotels currently hosting guests may stay open until they leave, but must report their number and names to the district offices so their health can be screened. Any guest with COVID-19 symptoms will be brought to state-designated facilities for monitoring.

Failure to follow the order is punishable by up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of 100,000 baht ($3,028).

All land and sea entry and exit points in Phuket were closed this week to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. A ban on air travel will start on April 10.

THESSALONIKI, Greece - Authorities in Greece say migrants considered to be at increased risk from the new coronavirus are being moved from an overcrowded camp on the island of Lesbos to facilities on the mainland.

A senior government official told The Associated Press that families with a member over age 60 are being given priority.

About 160 migrants and refugees were being transported Friday from the camp at Moria on Lesbos to another facility in northern Greece.

The action follows warnings from public health and human rights associations that inhabitants at island camps are becoming increasingly vulnerable to the pandemic.

A small mainland camp earlier this week in central Greece was placed in quarantine after more than 20 cases were discovered during contact tracing.

STOCKHOLM - The city of Stockholm has declared an emergency situation that allows intensive care hospital staff to work longer hours. It comes as the COVID-19 death toll and confirmed cases continues to rise in the Swedish capital and other regions.

The city says activating the emergency status allows regular working hours among intensive care sector staff to be increased to 48 hours a week in return for bigger pay.

Latest figures show Sweden now has 282 deaths and 5,466 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The situation is the worst in the Stockholm region of 10 million people. It has recorded a substantial jump over the last few days with 178 new cases and 2,439 total.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported that COVID-19 is spreading now particularly rapidly among elderly Swedes with hundreds of confirmed cases and dozens of deaths cases in the Stockholm region alone.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson still has a fever and will remain in isolation.

Johnson tested positive for the new coronavirus on March 26 and spent seven days in quarantine as recommended by U.K. health officials.

Johnson said Friday that although he is "feeling better," he still has a fever and is following guidance to stay in isolation until his temperature has returned to normal.

Johnson in a video message warned people not to break the national lockdown on what is expected to be a warm, sunny weekend across much of the U.K.

He acknowledged people may be bored but urged Britons not to flout rules against gathering in groups of more than two people who don't live together.

Johnson said "this country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice" and people should continue to follow the rules in order to save lives.

PARIS - The U.S. Embassy in Paris says no one from the federal government bought masks destined for France.

The statement Friday denied that the U.S. government was responsible after allegations by multiple French officials that Americans paid exorbitant amounts in cash for planeloads of surgical masks that the French had already ordered.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was looking into similar reports of masks destined for Canada.

Governors of multiple U.S. states have described a chaotic competition for gear that pits states and even hospitals against each other for protective gear and medical equipment in the fight against coronavirus.

In one case, the New England Patriots owner sent the team's private plane to fetch an order of 1 million masks for Massachusetts. Masks destined for other countries appear to be going to three states - Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

TOKYO - At least 30 countries have asked Japan about anti-flu drug Avigan that was developed several years ago by a subsidiary of FujiFilm.

It is believed Avigan might mitigate COVID-19.

The Japanese government approved the drug in 2014 for use in Japan and has a stockpile of Avigan tablets. But the pills were never distributed to market or to hospitals.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Friday that Japan is interested in working with other nations to further test Avigan and will ship them for free if asked.

FujiFilm Toyama Chemical Co. stepped up production of Avigan last month and has been carrying out more tests to ensure the drug's safety and effectiveness.

Favipiravir, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of Avigan, prevents the propagation of viruses. The coronavirus is similar in type to the flu virus.

BERLIN - Germany's health minister says he is looking for ways for German companies to ramp up production of face masks at home and reduce the country's reliance on hard-fought imports.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said as he visited a logistics company distributing masks imported from China on the government's behalf there are accounts that "in some cases these masks are being fought over, in the true sense of the word." He added some deliveries did not even arrive at their destination.

Spahn says in the future Germany shouldn't be so dependent on the international market for protective equipment.

Spahn has asked German companies to come forward with offers stating under what conditions they would be prepared to make such equipment through the end of next year. Those offers are expected in the coming days and will then be examined.