Walz to update Minnesota on COVID-19 fight via video address

Gov. Tim Walz will deliver a video address Friday to update Minnesotans on the state’s fight against COVID-19. The governor’s spokesman says Walz plans to talk about the latest numbers and the challenges ahead. The address will be livestreamed via the governor’s YouTube channel at 1 p.m. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state’s death toll from the pandemic was 18 as of Thursday. The state’s confirmed case count rose by 53 for a total of 742 since the outbreak began. Officials caution that those numbers are low because not everyone qualifies for testing.