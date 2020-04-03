WATCH: 4 pm White House Update on COVID-19

WATCH: 4 pm White House Update on COVID-19New
WASHINGTON (WXOW) - The White House Task Force on COVID-19 is holding a briefing at approximately 4 p.m. today to give an update on the latest efforts to combat the spread of the virus.
There are times that the briefing is delayed, so don't be surprised if it doesn't start on time.
