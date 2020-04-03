Weekend improvement…

Wintry mix this afternoon and evening…

A cold front is pushing through with rain, freezing rain and light snow for parts of the area. It’s been mostly rain, but roads have become slippery to the west of the Mississippi River, and it may progress eastward. Temperatures have fallen into the 30s as northwest winds have taken over.

Mostly dry weekend…

Plenty of sunshine takes over this weekend, but you can plan to rake the yard, and do many of the other outdoor tasks. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 40s to upper 50s.

Warmer weather next week…

There will be other chances of showers and t-storms into the early and middle parts of next week, but highs will reach into the 50s to middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden