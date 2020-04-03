Winter weather returns in many forms

Light showers…

Showers have become isolated and will last through the mid-afternoon. Then big changes come as a transition in the precipitation type is likely.

Sleet, freezing rain and snow...

The cold front is expected to pass by around the lunch hour. Once it has passed the temperatures will fall. This will cause any moisture to change from rain to a wintry form. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore[MN] and Buffalo[WI]. This is due to the possibility of freezing rain and snow to accumulation. Accumulations will occur mainly above the surface. But accumulation on pavement is possible as the cold air mass could influence icing. This chance could exist outside of the advisory, so stay weather aware, especially if you need to travel today.

As the precipitation is transitioning the temperatures will be falling. Our high temperatures will likely occur early this morning within the 50s. Then by this afternoon temperatures will be within the mid-30s. But the falling doesn't stop there. Then temperatures will continue to fall into the 20s by Saturday morning. Slick and icy roads could be possible until the sunshine can warm the surface. Yes, sunshine on the way!

Weekend Outlook…

Better news as we get into the weekend. The spring sunshine will return. It will take a bit to rebound, so your Saturday will be cooler but comfortable in the 40s. Then Sunday, a southerly wind will help to get temperatures back near the 60s. Then clouds moving back in late Sunday ahead of summer-like precipitation.

Thunderstorms…

Peeking ahead into next week, it will be an active start to the week. Temperatures will soar into the 60s. This will bring favorable elements to develop strong storms both Monday and Tuesday. These systems will be watched over the weekend, stay in tune with this forecast.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett