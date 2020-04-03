Wisconsin voters to decide on Marsy’s Law state referendum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- Wisconsin voters will choose 'yes' or 'no' for the Marsy's Law referendum in this spring election.

The referendum would look to expand crime victim's rights by amending section 9m of Article I in the Wisconsin Constitution. The amendment would provide victims a specific set of constitutional rights if passed by voters.

"It allows victims to have a standing in court, meaning they can actually appear in a court case to try to enforce their rights," said Tim Gruenke, La Crosse County District Attorney. "The other thing is it moves it into the constitution instead of just statutory laws, so a little bit more protection for victims then what they currently have."

Both the Wisconsin State Senate and State Assembly passed Marsy's Law last year for the measure to make it onto the spring election ballot.

Marsy's Law has been passed in 13 states, however, it has been overturned in Montana and Kentucky.

It first appeared on a ballot in California back in 2009. Henry Nicholas was the first sponsor of Marsy's Law. The former co-founder of Broadcom Corp. created the movement and named it after his sister who was murder in 1983. He formed the national organization 'Marsy's Law for All' in 2009.

Supporters of Marsy's Law include Attorney General Josh Kaul (D), Association of State Prosecutors, and Wisconsin District Attorney's Association.

Opponents of Marsy's Law in Wisconsin include the Wisconsin American Civil Liberties Union, The Wisconsin Justice Initiative, and the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Opponents argue that the wording of the proposed victim's rights amendment is vague and could create future problems when discerning the victim's rights versus the defendant's rights.

"I think the critics of the passage think, one, that the actual language of the measure that you're voting on doesn't really reflect the reality of what's included in the actual bill," said Joe Veenstra, partner at Johns, Flaherty & Collins Law Firm. "Number two, that it's unnecessary and will create some potential problems in implementing the legislation."

The Wisconsin ACLU testified against both resolutions back in 2019.

"Much of the campaign in support of Marsy’s Law is premised on this notion that victims should have rights equal to those of the accused, and that that can only be achieved through this constitutional amendment. Victim’s rights cannot be equated to the rights of the accused because they serve very different roles."

Wisconsin became the first state to enact a crime victim bill of rights back in 1980. In April of 1993, the state added language to support crime victim's rights. Marsy's Law would amend that language.

"The important thing for victims is they already do have many of these rights in the Wisconsin Statute," said Tim Gruenke, La Crosse County District Attorney. "This strengthens it a little bit and gives it a bigger voice."