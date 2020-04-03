WNBA postpones start of season this month because of virus

The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no indication when play would begin. The league was scheduled to open training camps April 26 and the regular season was set to begin May 15. The WNBA will still hold a “virtual” draft April 17. Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. The WNBA was was set to begin its 24th season. It is longest running professional women’s sports league.