3 more COVID-19 deaths, 87 new cases reported in Iowa

Iowa health officials say another three people in the state have died from COVID-19, and 87 new cases of the disease have been confirmed across the state. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the new numbers Saturday, bringing the statewide total of novel coronavirus cases to 786. The department says that among the new deaths was a person between the ages of 61 and 80 from Linn County, which has been hard-hit by the outbreak. The other deaths were a person between 61 and 80 from Polk County and a person between the ages of 41 and 60 in Henry County. Fourteen people in Iowa have died since the outbreak began.