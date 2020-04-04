Boys and Girls ‘Supper Club’ delivers meals while facilities are closed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse delivered two meals to their members on Saturday and will continue this "Supper Club" program until their facilities can reopen.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Boys & Girls Clubs regularly provided kids with one meal every day. Leaders of the organization said they wanted to continue providing this service while safer-at-home rules are in order.

"Our number one goal at the Boys & Girls Clubs is to develop positive relationships with kids and that can't stop," Executive Director Jake Erickson said. "That mission needs to continue. So we're just looking at different ways of delivering our mission but that mission will not stop."

Each meal includes a personalized note or drawing.

"When I got the first one I was like, 'Ah this is the cutest thing ever,''' member Lakisha Hudson said. "They were very thoughtful little notes."

The meal deliveries help limit the number of times parents need to leave the house in order to purchase groceries.

"We don't have to go out and go pick them up," Hudson said. "We know they're coming."

The food is donated by The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern.

Staffers deliver one meal every night Tuesday through Friday and two meals on Saturdays. They follow proper health precautions by wearing gloves, maintaining social distance and driving specifically assigned vans to limit unnecessary interactions.