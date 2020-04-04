Cooperative offers stressed dairy farmers incentive to quit

A Wisconsin creamery cooperative is offering dairy farmers an incentive to quit an industry stung first by years of low milk prices and then by the coronavirus. WSAW-TV reports that a letter from the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery board of directors to its members offers to pay their equity in the co-op from 2010 to 2019 if the farmers meet certain criteria. Cooperative spokesman Paul Bauer says the group has farmers that are thinking of quitting either this year or next year. He says the program is meant for “the betterment of the entire patron base.”