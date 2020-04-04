From whiskey to hand sanitizer: Harmony Spirits helps COVID-19 effort

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Harmony Spirits opened barely one year ago and like many other small businesses, it is feeling the impact of COVID-19.

Area businesses, first responders and hospitals are seeing shortages of hand sanitizer. The owners of the distillery decided to find a way to pitch in and use their materials and facility to make hand sanitizer instead.

According to employee Damon Lazzaro, the process is simple. Using the World Health Organization's recipe, they take neutral spirits and mix it with glycerin and hydrogen peroxide.

They started making it Tuesday and since then, they have made more than 500 gallons. Right now, they have enough materials to make 2,400 more gallons.

"We are just going to see where it goes, we hope to be able to open back up by summer, but we just don't know. We are happy to help," said owner Larry Tammel.

This week, they distributed large drums of the the hand sanitizer to a restaurant and a food processing plant. Private citizens can also purchase it through the distillery. It is $17 for a 32-ounce container and $7 for a 12- ounce container.

During normal operations, the distillery makes whiskey, bourbon, vodka, rum and gin using locally-sourced grains. They have a tasting room that is open to the public with signature cocktails.