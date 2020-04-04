Getting Answers: When to wear a mask and what is effective?

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump has announced new federal guidelines recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public.

The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control encourage people, especially in areas hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus, to use coverings like T-shirts, bandannas and non-medical masks to cover their faces while outdoors.

UW Health's Chief Quality Officer says the move works best in conjunction with social distancing.

"Social distancing is our most effective tool," said Dr. Jeff Pothof. "I don't want anyone to think that putting a mask on means you don't need to social distance. But there are areas in a grocery store where you're going to be closer than 6 feet to other people and that's where this benefit would be."

Previous recommendations from the CDC were that sick or symptomatic people wear masks. The new guidance raises concern that it could cause a sudden run on masks if Americans turn to private industry to meet the expected surge in demand.

Dr. Jeff Pothof said the best non-medical mask to use is one made out of cloth. "We do understand that some degree of cloth barrier is probably more effective than no cloth barrier," he said.

"The recommendation we have currently is to have a couple of these masks. After you're done using it for a day, maybe leave it outside or in your garage in a plastic bag for 24 hours, 48 hours. After that, you can wash that with your normal laundry at the highest temperatures setting with your normal detergent."