La Crosse woman finalist in Packers ticket contest

Last updated today at 3:09 pm
Image from packerseverywhere.com contest page.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse woman's photo of her son dressed up as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a finalist in the team's annual ticket contest.

Alexandra Viner's photo is one of five in the contest.

Each year the team holds a contest with photo entries. The winner gets their picture featured on tickets to one of the Packers home games during the season. They also get two tickets to a home game at Lambeau Field, airfare, and hotel stay before the game.

Fan voting runs through April 23.

Those who vote also have a chance to win two tickets to a game.

Click here to go to the team's contest page.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

