Mayo Clinic to lead national program on COVID-19 therapy

4:49 pm Coronavirus, Health

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a news release Friday afternoon, Mayo Clinic has been named the lead institution by the Food and Drug Administration in a program that uses convalescent plasma as a way to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to the release, convalescent plasma refers to blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19. That plasma is then used to treat others with advanced illness.

Mayo says the plasma donor must have recovered from, and tested negative for, COVID-19 and be otherwise healthy. The patient is transfused with the donor's plasma, which contains antibodies that can attack the virus and may help patients recover more rapidly.

