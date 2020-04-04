Minnesota up 76 COVID-19 cases Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 76 more positive COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday.

There are now a total of 865 positive cases in the state.

In addition, two people died from the virus Saturday according to the health department. That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 24.

Currently, there are 95 hospitalizations due to the virus

However, there are now 440 patients who no longer need to be isolated.

Click here for a breakdown of the numbers from the state.

Winona County reports 13 cases, while Fillmore County has nine and Wabasha County six.