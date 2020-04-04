Pleasant weekend weather…

Rainy and icy end to the work week…

Rain showers took over for Friday, and eventually changed over to freezing rain and snow. Cold northwest winds brought falling temperatures and spotty slippery conditions into the overnight.

Mostly dry weekend…

Plenty of sunshine takes over this weekend, so make plans to do a little spring cleaning,, or just get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. Afternoon Saturday highs will be in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunday afternoon will bring south winds and highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Warmer weather next week…

There will be chances of showers and t-storms Monday and Tuesday, and highs will reach into the upper 50s to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Flood Warnings for the Mississippi River...

A Flood Warning is out for the Mississippi River at Wabasha until further notice for minor flooding.

A Flood Warning is out for the Mississippi River at Winona until further notice for minor flooding.

A Flood Warning is out for the Mississippi River at La Crosse until further notice for moderate flooding.

A Flood Warning is out for the Mississippi River at McGregor until further notice for minor flooding.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden