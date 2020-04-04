River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clayton County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 2:00 AM Saturday the stage was 15.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 16.1 feet by
Monday. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 15.5 feet…The water is over Marina Road.
