Sanford Health Plan waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19

Officials with the Sanford Health Plan say the insurance carrier is waiving all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment through the end of May. The health plan will cover all costs for testing and treatment for its members, including outpatient care and inpatient hospital stays. It applies to all fully insured group and individual plans for its customers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Out-of-pocket costs include medical co-pays, deductibles and coinsurance charges related to treatment for COVID-19. The announcement follows a similar move earlier this week by the Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in those four states.