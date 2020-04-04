Trump, Dems clash on boosting mail-in voting during pandemic

President Donald Trump and Democrats are bickering over how to provide voters with safe and secure access to a ballot, as coronavirus pandemic rages in the U.S. and threatens to extend into the fall and affect the general election. With another economic rescue package in the works, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants money to give more voters the chance to cast their ballots by mail, an option that would allow people to vote without the concern over the safety of polling places. But Trump opposes the idea, arguing that allowing voting by mail would encourage fraud, and lead to so many people voting that his party could not win.