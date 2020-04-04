Webinars available to help small businesses during pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse Small Business Development Center is offering free webinars to help local businesses find the most economic way to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interactive online seminars provide a platform for small businesses to learn about a number of available loan programs.

UW-La Crosse Small Business Development Center Director Anne Hlavacka said it is hard for individual businesses to know which option they should choose from.

"I also hope that they understand more about the financial parts of this," Hlavacka said. "So that they can position themselves as they come out of it and take advantage of the programs and be in a better position especially with all of the unknowns on the financial side of this situation."

All small businesses qualify to take the webinar.

Register at the SBDC's website here.