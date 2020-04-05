155 new COVID-19 cases in WI since Saturday, 68 total deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose by 155 Sunday.

The Department of Health Services said 2,267 have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide. This is up from the 2,112 cases Saturday.

The number of deaths attributed to the disease is now 68, according to the DHS, up from 56 Saturday.

Waushara County also reported the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday.

A total of 624 people have needed hospitalization -- 28% of the total confirmed cases.

DHS does not track the number of recovered patients because most people get better at home after testing positive.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.